Activist investor Jana takes 9.1 pct stake in Pinnacle Foods

April 19 (Reuters) - Activist investor Jana Partners disclosed a 9.1 percent stake in Pinnacle Foods Inc and said it would seek talks with the company on a range of subjects including a possible sale of the packaged foods maker.

Jana, in a regulatory filing, also said it would have talks with Pinnacle about the composition of its board of directors.

Pinnacle Foods did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Its shares rose nearly 8 percent to $59.75 in after-hours trading on Thursday. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru)