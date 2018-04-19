FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2018 / 9:44 PM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Activist investor Jana takes 9.1 pct stake in Pinnacle Foods

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Activist investor Jana Partners disclosed a 9.1 percent stake in Pinnacle Foods Inc and said it would seek talks with the company on a range of subjects including a possible sale of the packaged foods maker.

Jana, in a regulatory filing, also said it would have talks with Pinnacle about the composition of its board of directors.

Pinnacle Foods did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Its shares rose nearly 8 percent to $59.75 in after-hours trading on Thursday. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru)

