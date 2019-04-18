Pinterest prices IPO at $19, above target range

NEW YORK, April 17 (Reuters) - Pinterest Inc, the online scrapbook where users save ideas for clothes, décor and recipes, said on Wednesday it priced its initial public offering at $19 per share, above its $15-$17 target range.

At this price, Pinterest raised around $1.4 billion at a roughly $12.6 billion valuation, taking into account restricted stock units and options.

The company is due to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday under the symbol “PINS”.