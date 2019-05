May 16 (Reuters) - Pinterest Inc reported a 54% rise in revenue in its first quarterly earnings since going public, as the online scrapbook company added more users.

Global monthly active users in the quarter rose 22% to 291 million.

Total revenue rose to $201.9 million in the first quarter ended March 31 from $131 million in the year earlier. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma and Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)