FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 12, 2018 / 12:58 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Pioneer secures $540 mln in funding from HK's Baring Private Equity

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Japan’s struggling Pioneer Corp on Wednesday said it had secured up to 60 billion yen ($540 million) in funding from Hong Kong-based fund manager Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA).

The consumer electronics maker said in a statement it would issue around 50 billion to 60 billion yen worth of stock to BPEA by the end of December. It will receive 25 billion yen in a bridge loan on Sept. 18 which would be later paid back when the stock is issued.

Pioneer is facing a repayment deadline for bank loans this month. The Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday that it has been strapped for cash as its automotive GPS business struggles. ($1 = 111.5000 yen) (Reporting by Ran Kim and Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.