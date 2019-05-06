Pioneer Natural first-quarter profit nearly doubles

May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. shale oil producer Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s quarterly profit nearly doubled on Monday, benefiting from higher production at its Permian assets.

Net income attributable to common stockholders surged to $350 million, or $2.06 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $178 million, or $1.04 per share, a year ago.

Total production rose to 333,430 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 311,845 boepd. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)