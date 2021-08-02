Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Oil and Gas

Pioneer Natural posts second-quarter profit on oil price boost

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Pioneer Natural Resources Co on Monday reported a profit in the second quarter compared to a loss in the previous three months, as rebounding demand for industrial activity and travel strengthen fuel prices.

The company said net income stood at $380 million, or $1.54 per share, for three months ended June 30, up from a loss of $70 million, or 33 cents per share, in the prior quarter.

Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

