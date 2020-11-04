Pioneer Natural posts second straight quarterly loss on shale slump

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Pioneer Natural Resources Co reported a second straight quarterly loss on Wednesday, as the COVID-19 pandemic muted fuel demand and hit crude prices.

The company’s net loss attributable to common shareholders was $20 million, or $0.12 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared to a profit of $231 million, or $1.38 per share, year earlier. (Reporting by Rithika Krishna; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)