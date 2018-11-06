Company News
Pioneer Natural posts third-quarter profit

Nov 6 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Pioneer Natural Resources Co reported a third-quarter profit on Tuesday, driven by higher output and a one-time gain from divestiture of assets.

Net income attributable to the company was $411 million, or $2.39 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $23 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company had a reported a $161 million loss on hedging in the year-ago quarter.

Pioneer said total production in the reported quarter rose to 320,659 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from 275,711 boe/d. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

