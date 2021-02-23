Pioneer Natural Resources beats on fourth-quarter gain

Feb 23 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Pioneer Natural Resources on Tuesday reported a better-than-expected gain of $177 million for the fourth quarter as crude oil prices improved from pandemic-driven lows.

Pioneer reported earnings of $1.07 per share, while analysts expected earnings of 68 cents per share, excluding one-time items, according to Refinitiv estimates. The company reported adjusted earnings of $2.36 per share for the fourth quarter of 2019. (Reporting by Jennifer Hiller Editing by Marguerita Choy)