Pioneer Natural Resources plans variable dividend -CEO Sheffield

Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Pioneer Natural Resources plans a variable dividend to be paid starting in 2022, Chief Executive Scott Sheffield said on Wednesday.

The variable dividend would be paid on top of its regular dividend, likely quarterly, though plans would be laid out next year, Sheffield said on an earnings call with analysts.

The company does not plan share buybacks, Sheffield said.

It expects output of about to 200,000 barrels of oil per day in the fourth quarter, and expects to start growing production about 5% per year starting in 2021, Sheffield said.