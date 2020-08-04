Pioneer Natural Resources posts bigger Q2 loss as pandemic hammers crude prices

Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S shale producer Pioneer Natural Resources Co posted a bigger quarterly loss on Tuesday, as crude prices dropped due to excess supply and a plunge in demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Permian basin producer said net loss attributable to common shareholders was $439 million, or $2.66 cents per share, compared with a loss of $169 million, or $1.01 per share, last year.

The company’s average sales volume stood at 374,563 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), from 334,167 boepd last year. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)