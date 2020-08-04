Company News
August 4, 2020 / 8:16 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Pioneer Natural Resources posts bigger Q2 loss as pandemic hammers crude prices

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S shale producer Pioneer Natural Resources Co posted a bigger quarterly loss on Tuesday, as crude prices dropped due to excess supply and a plunge in demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Permian basin producer said net loss attributable to common shareholders was $439 million, or $2.66 cents per share, compared with a loss of $169 million, or $1.01 per share, last year.

The company’s average sales volume stood at 374,563 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), from 334,167 boepd last year. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below