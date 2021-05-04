Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Oil and Gas

Pioneer Natural Resources profit more than doubles as oil prices improve

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Pioneer Natural Resources on Tuesday reported a 124% rise in first-quarter adjusted profit from the previous three months as COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and easing travel restrictions lifted crude prices.

The company said adjusted net income rose to $396 million, or $1.77 per share, for the three months ended March 31, from $177 million, or $1.07 per share, in the prior quarter.

Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up