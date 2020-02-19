Pioneer Natural Resources profit up 6.2% on higher production

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co reported a 6.2% rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as the Permian pure-play oil producer benefited from higher output.

Net income rose to $344 million, or $2.06 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec.31, from $324 million, or $1.89 per share, a year earlier.

The company also raised its quarterly cash dividend by 25% to 55 cents per share.

Adjusted net income rose to $395 million, or $2.36 per share, from $202 million, or $1.18 per share, a year earlier.

Total production rose to 363,364 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 319,633 boepd a year earlier, the company said. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)