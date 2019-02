Feb 13 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Pioneer Natural Resources Co reported adjusted profit of $1.18 per share in the fourth quarter, down from $1.22 in the same quarter of the prior year, the company said on Wednesday.

The company collected revenue of $2.68 billion in the fourth quarter compared with $1.53 billion in the same period the prior year. (Reporting by Collin Eaton Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)