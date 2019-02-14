Pioneer Natural Resources to reduce spending, slow output growth in 2019

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co plans to slow its production growth in 2019, with capital expenditures declining by 11 percent, or around $350 million, compared with last year, Chief Executive Timothy Dove said in a conference call on Thursday.

Irving, Texas-based Pioneer’s oil and gas production is set to rise 15 percent this year, down from around 20 percent in the prior two years. The company expects drilling costs to increase an average 2 percent this year once new pipelines come online and oil field activity rises in response, Dove said.