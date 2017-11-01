Pioneer Natural swings to Q3 loss on hedging charges

HOUSTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co , one of the largest oil producers in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico, said on Wednesday it swung to a quarterly loss due to hedging charges.

The company posted a third-quarter net loss of $23 million, or 13 cents per share, compared to a net profit of $22 million, or 13 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Production rose about 15 percent to 275,711 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Pioneer boosted its 2017 capital budget by 2 percent to $2.75 billion. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)