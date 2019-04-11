Pioneer Credit must face lawsuit over student loan collections-ruling

Pioneer Credit Recovery, a collector of student loans for the U.S. Department of Education, will have to face a lawsuit accusing it of charging collection fees from borrowers before they were due, a federal judge in New Jersey ruled.

In a decision on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Jose Linares in Newark rejected Pioneer’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit, saying plaintiffs adequately alleged that the firm violated the U.S. Fair Debt Collection Practices Act by billing students for collection costs that it was not yet entitled to.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2U8keI0