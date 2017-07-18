FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in a month
Pioneers Holding to list 30 pct of its Roya stake on Egypt stock market -official
July 18, 2017 / 8:00 AM / in a month

Pioneers Holding to list 30 pct of its Roya stake on Egypt stock market -official

1 Min Read

CAIRO, July 18 (Reuters) - Egypt's Pioneers Holding Company for Financial Investments SAE will list 30 percent of its Roya Real Estate shares on the Egyptian stock market in the second half of 2017/18, a board member told Reuters.

The company has chosen Arab African International Bank as adviser for the listing, which will include a capital increase and the sale of small holdings by main shareholders, the board member added. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Arwa Gaballa; Editing by David Goodman)

