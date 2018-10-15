FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
October 15, 2018 / 7:52 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Italy's Piovan revises IPO range to low end, books to close early

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Italy’s Piovan has revised the price range of its initial public offering (IPO) to the lower end of earlier guidance, according to a note to clients issued by a bank involved in the process.

The guided price range is 8.3-8.5 euros per share, compared with 8.3-10.1 euros previously.

The note seen by Reuters said the books had been covered across the new range and would close on Tuesday, a day earlier than expected.

Piovan, which produces equipment for storage, transport and processing of polymers and plastic powders, is looking to offer 35 percent of its capital in the IPO, with a greenshoe offer for a further 15 percent. (Reporting by Paola Arosio and Elisa Anzolin; Writing by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.