2 months ago
State agency waived water permit requirement by failing to act - D.C. Circuit
#Westlaw News
June 27, 2017 / 12:10 AM / 2 months ago

State agency waived water permit requirement by failing to act - D.C. Circuit

Rebecca Beyer

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court said on Friday that a New York state environmental agency's failure to act on a natural gas pipeline operator's application for a water-quality certificate may have waived the state permitting requirement for the company.

Millennium Pipeline Co, which is planning a 7.8-mile extension of an existing natural gas pipeline in Orange County, New York, had asked the D.C. Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to compel the state's Department of Environmental Conservation to act on the application the company filed in November 2015.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rVszkP

