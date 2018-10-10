Enbridge natgas line rupture prompts evacuations in British Columbia

Oct 9 (Reuters) - A natural gas pipeline ruptured northeast of Prince George in the Canadian province of British Columbia on Tuesday, sparking a massive fire and prompting evacuations, news website CHEK said.

The 900 PSI gas line is operated by Enbridge Inc, the report said, quoting British Columbia's Ministry of Environment. (bit.ly/2Eat2u2)

There have been no reports of injuries, according to a report on CTV News. (bit.ly/2PoSIV5)