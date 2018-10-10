FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 10, 2018 / 6:45 PM / in an hour

Enbridge says fire extinguished on ruptured gas pipeline in Canada

1 Min Read

VANCOUVER, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc, Canada’s largest pipeline operator, said on Wednesday it had extinguished a fire on a natural gas line in northern British Columbia that prompted the evacuation of about 100 people from their homes Tuesday evening.

The pipeline, which carries natural gas to markets in the Pacific Northwest, has been isolated and depressurized, and a 1-kilometer (0.6 mile) evacuation zone is in place. It is unclear how long it will take to resolve the situation, Enbridge said.

Reporting by Julie Gordon in Vancouver Editing by James Dalgleish

