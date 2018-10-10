UPDATE 1-Enbridge gas line rupture prompts evacuations in British Columbia, no injuries

(Changes source to company)

Oct 9 (Reuters) - A natural gas transmission pipeline ruptured in a rural area north of Prince George in the Canadian province of British Columbia on Tuesday, prompting precautionary evacuations, pipeline owner and operator Enbridge said.

There are no reports of injuries as a result of the rupture, which ignited at the site, but about “100 people in the Lheidli T’enneh First Nation in the vicinity have been evacuated as a precaution,” the company said in a statement.

Emergency crews have isolated and are depressurizing two natural gas transmission lines in the vicinity to contain the incident, Enbridge said. It said the incident area had been cordoned off to maintain public safety.

The company will carry out an investigation to determine the cause of the incident.