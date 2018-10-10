UPDATE 1-Enbridge says fire extinguished on ruptured gas pipeline in Canada

(Adds details on investigation, incident)

VANCOUVER, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc, Canada’s largest pipeline operator, said on Wednesday it had extinguished a fire on a natural gas line in northern British Columbia that prompted the evacuation of about 100 people from their homes Tuesday evening.

The pipeline, which carries natural gas to markets in the Pacific Northwest, ruptured Tuesday evening causing the gas to ignite. It has been isolated and depressurized, and an adjacent pipeline has also been depressurized for safety, said Enbridge.

The disruption will affect gas customers, including in the Vancouver region, the Calgary-based company said.

Enbridge, which has crews on the ground, is maintaining a 1-kilometer (0.6 mile) evacuation zone around the site. It said it was working with regulators on investigating the cause of the incident, and that it was unclear when service will resume.

Roughly 100 hundred people were evacuated from a nearby Aboriginal community late Tuesday as a precautionary measure. The incident happened near the city of Prince George, in British Columbia’s northeast.

Shares of Enbridge were down 1.74 percent at $42.88 on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as the broader Canadian energy index slipped 3.09 percent on sagging oil prices. (Reporting by Julie Gordon in Vancouver Editing by James Dalgleish and David Gregorio)