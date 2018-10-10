UPDATE 2-Enbridge says fire extinguished on ruptured gas pipeline in Canada

(Adds refinery impact, regulator comment, closing share price)

By Julie Gordon

VANCOUVER, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc, Canada’s largest pipeline operator, said on Wednesday that it had extinguished a fire on a natural gas line in northern British Columbia that prompted the evacuation of about 100 people and caused disruptions at refineries in neighboring Washington state.

The pipeline, which carries natural gas to markets in the Pacific Northwest, ruptured on Tuesday evening causing the gas to ignite. It has been isolated and depressurized, and an adjacent pipeline has been depressurized for safety, said Enbridge.

Royal Dutch Shell said it was “proactively shutting units down” at its Puget Sound refinery in Washington state as a result of the pipeline incident, while Phillips 66 said it was adjusting operations at its Ferndale refinery, also in Washington state.

FortisBC, British Columbia’s energy utility, asked customers to avoid non-essential use of gas and warned that there could be service disruptions. Puget Sound Energy, Washington state’s energy utility, issued a similar notice.

Enbridge, which has crews on the ground, is maintaining a 1-kilometer (0.6 mile) evacuation zone around the site. It said it was working with regulators on investigating the cause of the incident, and that it was unclear when service would resume.

Canada’s energy regulator, the National Energy Board, said that it had sent a team to the site and that it was working with the company and other affected parties on the emergency response and investigation.

The incident occurred near the city of Prince George in British Columbia’s northeast. Roughly 100 hundred people were evacuated from their homes in a nearby Aboriginal community late on Tuesday as a precautionary measure. There were no injuries.

Shares of Enbridge closed down 2.34 percent at $42.61 on the Toronto Stock Exchange as the broader Canadian energy index slipped 3.74 percent on falling oil prices. (Additional reporting by Gary McWilliams in Houston; editing by James Dalgleish and David Gregorio)