October 31, 2018 / 12:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

Pipeline company can use property during eminent domain suit – 3rd Circ

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

In a win for the Williams Cos’ newly completed Atlantic Sunrise Expansion project, a federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld rulings that let the pipeline company use rights-of-way before it had acquired title to them.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected arguments by several landowners in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, who argued that a federal judge in Allentown had used injunctive relief to thwart landowner protections in the Natural Gas Act(NGA).

