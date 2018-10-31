Pipeline company can use property during eminent domain suit – 3rd Circ

In a win for the Williams Cos’ newly completed Atlantic Sunrise Expansion project, a federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld rulings that let the pipeline company use rights-of-way before it had acquired title to them.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected arguments by several landowners in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, who argued that a federal judge in Allentown had used injunctive relief to thwart landowner protections in the Natural Gas Act(NGA).

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Q9rySy