FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Explorer Pipeline fuel line from Texas to Oklahoma running at reduced rates
Sections
Featured
Cremation of a king
World
Cremation of a king
Oh, behave: How to make sense of behavioral ETFs
Exchange-Traded Funds
Oh, behave: How to make sense of behavioral ETFs
Saudi utopia plan is so bonkers it just might work
Breakingviews
Saudi utopia plan is so bonkers it just might work
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2017 / 3:54 PM / in an hour

UPDATE 2-Explorer Pipeline fuel line from Texas to Oklahoma running at reduced rates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on why repairs were conducted)

NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Explorer Pipeline’s fuel line from Houston to Glenpool, Oklahoma, is running at reduced rates due to temporary repairs made on Tuesday, pushing up cash gasoline prices in Midwestern markets.

The company made the repairs after discovering a small flange leak, a spokesman said on Thursday.

Explorer is working to move fuel faster until permanent repairs are made early next week, the spokesman said in an email.

The pipeline system, which has a capacity of 660,000 barrels a day, takes about 11 days to move a barrel of gasoline, diesel, fuel oil or jet fuel from the Gulf Coast region to the Chicago area.

Group Three V-grade gasoline differentials were seen firming by as much as 2 cents to trade 8 cents per gallon above benchmark futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange for delivery in November, traders and brokers said. Prices then eased to about 5 cents a gallon above benchmark futures. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.