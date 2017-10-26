UPDATE 2-Explorer Pipeline fuel line from Texas to Oklahoma running at reduced rates

(Adds details on why repairs were conducted)

NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Explorer Pipeline’s fuel line from Houston to Glenpool, Oklahoma, is running at reduced rates due to temporary repairs made on Tuesday, pushing up cash gasoline prices in Midwestern markets.

The company made the repairs after discovering a small flange leak, a spokesman said on Thursday.

Explorer is working to move fuel faster until permanent repairs are made early next week, the spokesman said in an email.

The pipeline system, which has a capacity of 660,000 barrels a day, takes about 11 days to move a barrel of gasoline, diesel, fuel oil or jet fuel from the Gulf Coast region to the Chicago area.

Group Three V-grade gasoline differentials were seen firming by as much as 2 cents to trade 8 cents per gallon above benchmark futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange for delivery in November, traders and brokers said. Prices then eased to about 5 cents a gallon above benchmark futures. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Lisa Von Ahn)