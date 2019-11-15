UPDATE 1-Dominion Energy says pipeline isolated, shut after fire in Ohio

(Adds company response)

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Dominion Energy Inc said on Friday that one of their pipelines in Pepper Pike, Ohio had been isolated after it exploded, shutting off the flow of gas.

“As a precaution, crews are working to confirm the integrity of Dominion Energy mains and service lines in the area and check for potential migration of gas from the incident site,” the company said in an emailed statement.

Pepper Pike firefighters isolated the damaged line, shutting off the flow of gas and making the scene safe at about 3:35 a.m., Dominion said.

“There is no damage to anyone’s property and there are no injuries. They shut the gas line off to put the fire out,” a fireman from the Pepper Pike fire department said.

While there were no injuries reported, the incident damaged the roadway on Shaker Boulevard, electric utility poles, power lines and some trees in the vicinity, Dominion said.

The gas line explosion forced the evacuation of several residents and closure of some roads in Pepper Pike, according to several media reports.