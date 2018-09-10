UPDATE 2-Energy Transfer says natgas pipeline fire in Pennsylvania put out

(New throughout; changes sourcing to company)

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer Partners said a fire on its 24-inch natural gas gathering line was extinguished in Beaver County, Pennsylvania, on Monday morning.

There were no injuries reported.

Several homes in the area were evacuated after the fire broke out, the company said in an emailed statement. It added that the cause of the incident was unknown. (Reporting by Sumita Layek, Vijaykumar Vedala and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman and Dan Grebler)