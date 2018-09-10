FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Energy
September 10, 2018 / 3:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 2-Energy Transfer says natgas pipeline fire in Pennsylvania put out

1 Min Read

(New throughout; changes sourcing to company)

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer Partners said a fire on its 24-inch natural gas gathering line was extinguished in Beaver County, Pennsylvania, on Monday morning.

There were no injuries reported.

Several homes in the area were evacuated after the fire broke out, the company said in an emailed statement. It added that the cause of the incident was unknown. (Reporting by Sumita Layek, Vijaykumar Vedala and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman and Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.