UPDATE 1-Gas line fire at Citgo Corpus Christi, Texas under control - AP

Feb 17 (Reuters) - A gas pipeline fire at Citgo’s 157,500 barrel-per-day refinery in Corpus Christi, Texas on Monday morning was under control, the Associated Press reported citing a city official.

Earlier in the day a community alert reported that emergency crews were at scene of a gas line rupture involving fire at Buddy Lawrence Drive and Interstate Highway 37 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Citgo was not immediately available for comment.