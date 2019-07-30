Colonial allocates Cycle 45 shipments on distillate Line 20

July 30 (Reuters) - Colonial Pipeline Co is allocating space for Cycle 45 shipments on Line 20, which carries distillates from Atlanta to Nashville, Tennessee, according to a notice sent to shippers on Tuesday.

* Committed information will be available on Wednesday, the pipeline operator said.

* The company generally announces allocations when nominations, or requests for space to ship petroleum products on its lines, exceed its ability to meet the five-day lifting cycle.

* The company’s cycles are five-day periods when a sequence of all in-season products is pumped. Colonial pumps the same sequence of products every five days.

* Colonial connects U.S. Gulf Coast refineries with markets across the southern and eastern United States through more than 5,500 miles (8,850 km) of its pipeline system, delivering gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined products. (Reporting by Anjishnu Mondal in Bengaluru Editing by Nick Zieminski)