CORRECTED-Enbridge suspends Line 5 pipeline across Great Lakes due to bad weather
December 5, 2017 / 11:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-Enbridge suspends Line 5 pipeline across Great Lakes due to bad weather

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects attribution in second bullet point to MAE, not Enbridge)

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec 5 (Reuters) -

* Enbridge Inc temporarily shut down its 540,000 barrel per day Line 5 oil pipeline across Straits of Mackinac in the Great Lakes on Tuesday due to high winds and nine-foot high waves, according to the Michigan Agency for Energy (MAE).

* In a statement, the MAE said Enbridge told the state the pipeline was shut down at 11.37 a.m. local time and would restart when weather conditions improve.

* Enbridge and the state of Michigan signed an agreement on Nov. 27 that the pipeline would be suspended during sustained periods of adverse weather when wave heights reach more than eight feet (2.44 m).

* Line 5 carries Canadian light crude and refined products between Wisconsin and Ontario. (Reporting by Nia Williams)

