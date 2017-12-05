FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Enbridge suspends Line 5 pipeline across Great Lakes due to bad weather
Sections
Featured
Wooden dams and river jams: U.S. strains to ship record grains
U.S.
Wooden dams and river jams: U.S. strains to ship record grains
Emergency declared, thousands flee as fire rages near Los Angeles
California wildfire
Emergency declared, thousands flee as fire rages near Los Angeles
Designer Rachel Roy learned to bend so she will not break
Life Lessons
Designer Rachel Roy learned to bend so she will not break
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 5, 2017 / 10:58 PM / a few seconds ago

Enbridge suspends Line 5 pipeline across Great Lakes due to bad weather

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec 5 (Reuters) -

* Enbridge Inc temporarily shut down its 540,000 barrel per day Line 5 oil pipeline across Straits of Mackinac in the Great Lakes on Tuesday due to high winds and nine-foot high waves, according to the Michigan Agency for Energy.

* Enbridge spokesman Ryan Duffy said in a statement from the MAE the pipeline was shut down at 11.37 a.m. local time and would restart when weather conditions improve.

* Enbridge and the state of Michigan signed an agreement on Nov. 27 that the pipeline would be suspended during sustained periods of adverse weather when wave heights reach more than eight feet (2.44 m).

* Line 5 carries Canadian light crude and refined products between Wisconsin and Ontario. (Reporting by Nia Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.