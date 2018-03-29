Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April

HOUSTON, March 29 (Reuters) -

* Enterprise Products Partners will perform hydrostatic testing on a portion of its Dixie Pipeline system east of Hattiesburg, Mississippi around April 30, according to a notice published on Thursday by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commision

* The work will require the pipeline operator to temporarily halt movements of propane to Demopolis and Opelika, Alabama; Albany, Alma, and Milner, Georgia; Lexington, Bethune and Cheraw, South Carolina; and Apex, North Carolina

* The company did not specify when the temporary embargo would end

* The 1,306-mile Dixie Pipeline system moves propane from fractionators and refineries in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi to areas throughout the Southeast United States (Reporting by Liz Hampton)