Energy
October 31, 2019 / 2:24 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

TC Energy's Keystone line in N. Dakota spills about 9,120 barrels of oil - regulator

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - About 9,120 barrels of oil were estimated to have been spilled from TC Energy Corp’s Keystone crude pipeline in Walsh County, North Dakota, the state regulator said.

“The release impacted a wetland area,” a statement from the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality said.

The company said on Wednesday that 590,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) pipeline system from Canada had been shut after a drop in pressure was detected. (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)

