ATHENS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Piraeus Bank, Greece’s largest lenders, on Wednesday opened books for a 10-year Tier 2 note, aiming to raise about 500 million euros ($545.65 million), a source close to the deal said.

Pricing is seen at low 6%, the source added. ($1 = 0.9163 euros) (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas;Writing by Angeliki Koutantou)