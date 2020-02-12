UPDATE 1-Piraeus Bank opens books for 10-year Tier 2 note-source

(Adds background)

ATHENS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Piraeus Bank, Greece’s largest lender by assets, on Wednesday opened books for a 10-year Tier 2 bond issue, aiming to raise about 500 million euros ($546 million), a source close to the deal said.

Pricing is seen in the low 6% range, the source added.

Piraeus is the second Greek bank to come out with a Tier 2 note this month, tapping a rally in Greek debt.

Alpha Bank, Greece’s fourth biggest lender, last week raised 500 million euros from a Tier 2 bond at 4.25%.

Piraeus sold a 400 million euro Tier 2 bond last June at a yield of 9.75%. National Bank of Greece in July then sold a 400 million euro Tier 2 bond at 8.25%.