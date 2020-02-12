UPDATE 2-Greece's Piraeus Bank set to price Tier 2 bond at 5.5-5.75% area

(Adds latest pricing, book size)

ATHENS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Offers for Piraeus Bank’s 500 million euro Tier 2 bond exceeded 4.0 billion euros on Wednesday with the final guidance set at 5.5%-5.75%, sources involved in the deal told Reuters.

Pricing improved from the initial guidance around the low 6%.

Piraeus, Greece’s largest lender by assets, is the second Greek bank to come out with a Tier 2 note this month, tapping a rally in Greek debt.

On Wednesday, Greece’s 10-year government bond yield fell below 1% for the first time ever. At 1154 GMT it was trading down four basis points on the day at 0.99%, Tradeweb pricing showed.

Last week, Alpha Bank, Greece’s fourth-biggest lender, raised 500 million euros from a Tier 2 bond at 4.25%.

Piraeus sold a 400 million euro Tier 2 bond last June at a yield of 9.75%. National Bank of Greece followed in July, selling a 400 million euro Tier 2 bond at 8.25%. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Nick Macfie)