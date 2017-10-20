FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's Piraeus Bank sees no impact on finances from central bank audit
October 20, 2017 / 3:45 PM / Updated a day ago

Greece's Piraeus Bank sees no impact on finances from central bank audit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Greece’s Piraeus Bank said on Friday it did not expect any material impact on its finances following a final Bank of Greece audit that found regulatory violations in 2014-16.

Responding to a query by the securities regulator, Piraeus had said last month a preliminary report on the audit - which began in February and concluded in July - focused on regulatory framework and risk management procedures and on “special credit issues”.

In a statement on Friday, Piraeus said: “The final audit report does not contain any substantive differences compared to the preliminary audit.”

“Piraeus Bank therefore confirms that it does not expect a material impact on its results and its capital position as a result of the above audit.” (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris, editing by David Evans)

