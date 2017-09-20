FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Piraeus bank sees no material impact from central bank audit
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 20, 2017 / 3:51 PM / a month ago

Piraeus bank sees no material impact from central bank audit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Greece’s largest lender by assets, Piraeus bank, said on Wednesday it did not expect any material impact on its capital and financial state as a result of an audit by the country’s central bank.

“The bank clarifies that it does not expect any substantive impact on its financial and capital situation as a result of the Bank of Greece supervisory audit in relation with older compliance issues and internal procedures,” it said in a statement.

Shares in Piraeus Bank tumbled more than 11 percent on Wednesday on media reports that a central bank investigation had found some of the bank’s employees had been involved in regulatory violations.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.