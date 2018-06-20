FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2018 / 9:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

Piraeus Bank to market M&G mutual funds in Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 20 (Reuters) - Piraeus Bank signed a distribution deal with asset manager M&G Investments to market its mutual funds, Greece’s largest lender by assets said on Wednesday.

M&G is the asset management arm of Prudential Plc with more than 323 billion euros ($373.39 billion) of assets under management for institutional and individual clients.

M&G will be the latest of 14 leading asset managers with which Piraeus has a distribution relationship.

“The addition of M&G will expand the investment product offering of the bank, giving its most sophisticated customers the necessary tools to achieve their investment goals,” Piraeus Bank said. ($1 = 0.8651 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
