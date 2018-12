ATHENS, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Athens International Airport (AIA), the operator of Greece’s biggest airport, has secured a 665.6 million euro ($758.85 million) bond loan from Piraeus and National Bank, Piraeus bank said on Tuesday.

AIA will use the funds to finance part of a 1.1 billion euro deal with Greece’s privatisation agency for extending the operation of the airport by 20 years to June 2046, Piraeus bank said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8771 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)