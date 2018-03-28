Greece's Piraeus Bank swings to profit in Q4, bad debt ratio improves

ATHENS, March 28 (Reuters) - Greece’s largest lender Piraeus Bank turned profitable in October-to-December despite higher loan-loss provisions, improving its ratio of non-performing loans, it said on Wednesday.

Piraeus, which is 26.2 percent owned by the country’s bank rescue fund HFSF, reported a net profit from continued operations of 12 million euros ($14.8 million) after a net loss of 17 million euros in the third quarter.

The group said bad debt provisions rose to 1.18 billion euros from 312 million in the third quarter.

Non-performing loans eased to 35 percent of its book at the end of December from 36.2 percent in the previous quarter. ($1 = 0.8100 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)