BENGALURU, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Indian conglomerate Piramal Enterprises Ltd said on Friday its Dutch unit had signed a deal to divest healthcare analytics business Decision Resources Group to U.S.-based Clarivate Analytics plc for $950 million.

The deal is expected to be completed next month, Piramal said in a statement filed to the stock exchanges. (Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)