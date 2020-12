Brazil's CTEEP acquires Piratininga for $305 mln -filing

SAO PAULO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian electric utility Companhia de Transmissão de Energia Elétrica Paulista (CTEEP) has agreed to acquire 100% of energy transmission company Piratininga-Bandeirantes Transmissora de Energia, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

The deal value is 1.594 billion reais ($304.85 million) and includes the target’s net debt estimated at 292 million reais, the filing said. ($1 = 5.2288 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chris Reese)