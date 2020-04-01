Pirelli CEO says he does not see Brembo's stake purchase in tyre maker as hostile

MILAN, April 1 (Reuters) - The Pirelli chief executive said on Wednesday he did not see Brembo’s recent decision to buy a stake in the tyre maker as a hostile move and added that he was happy about the brakes maker’s investment.

“I knew about the Brembo move when it was done. I don’t see it as hostile,” CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera said.

“They have trust in us, we’re happy,” Tronchetti added.

On Tuesday Brembo said it held 2.43% of Pirelli after deciding to buy a stake with a “long-term” approach.