Pirelli investor Camfin explores partnership with Niu family's Longmarch

MILAN, April 1 (Reuters) - Pirelli investor Camfin said on Wednesday it was looking at a possible partnership to develop private equity activities in sectors including healthcare with Longmarch, the Luxembourg-based vehicle of China’s Niu family.

Camfin said it had signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Longmarch and agreed to a 60-day period of exclusive talks.

Longmarch holds a 5.2% long position on Pirelli thanks to a repurchase agreement struck with ICBC, Camfin said, adding the partnership could entail the participation in financial instruments relating to this long position.

It could also entail the participation in call options on 4.89% of Pirelli’s share capital which Camfin subscribed in September 2019 and which could be settled in cash with consequent cash contribution within the possible partnership with Longmarch. (Reporting by Valentina Za and Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Giulia Segreti)