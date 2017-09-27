Pirelli cuts top IPO valuation by 19 pct - document

MILAN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Italian tyremaker Pirelli has lowered the top valuation it can achieve in its initial public offering by 19 percent to 6.7 billion euros ($7.9 billion), a notice to investors seen by Reuters showed on Wednesday.

Pirelli now plans to price its shares at between 6.5 and 6.7 euros each, compared with an initial guidance of between 6.3 and 8.30 euros a share.

The IPO is fully covered within the tightened price range and books are expected to close on Thursday at 1200 GMT. ($1 = 0.8510 euros) (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Mark Bendeich)