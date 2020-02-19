Italy's Pirelli sees slight profit margin growth to 2022

MILAN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Italian tyre-maker Pirelli on Wednesday said its core profit margins would rise to between 18 and 19% to 2022 from 17.2% last year as it seeks to focus on value added production and cut costs in its new industrial plan.

Pirelli, which makes tyres for Formula One racing teams and premium automakers such as BMW and Audi, said operations have been suspended in two of the group’s three factories in China, while the other one was operating at a reduced pace, following the coronavirus outbreak.

Pirelli estimated this would affect its adjusted core profit by about 30 million euros in the first quarter of 2020, though it added that was expected “to be reabsorbed” during the year.