Italy's Pirelli Q1 operating profit drops 36% due to virus

MILAN, May 13 (Reuters) - Italian tyre-maker Pirelli said on Wednesday its operating profit fell 36% in the first quarter of the year as the global industry had been “significantly” hit by the COVID-19 emergency and by consequent lockdown measures.

The manufacturer of tyres for Formula One racing teams and high-end carmakers such as BMW and Audi said adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) stood at 141.1 million euros ($153 million) in the first three months of the year.

That was above a company-provided market consensus of 128 million euros.

The adjusted EBIT margin was down to 13.4% from 16,7% a year earlier, with the company saying the impact of the coronavirus crisis had been contained by measures taken by the group to improve efficiency and cut costs.

Pirelli said it confirmed its revised full-year 2020 targets released on April 3, with an adjusted EBIT margin of between 14% and 15%, versus a previous guidance of around 17%.